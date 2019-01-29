Report of man making suspicious approach to child near primary school

Police are investigating a report of a man making a suspicious approach to a child in the vicinity of a Belfast primary school.

The incident happened near Holy Rosary Primary in the Upper Ormeau Road area of the city on January 24, the PSNI confirmed today.

Carmel Burns, the acting principal of the school, wrote to parents on Monday revealing that a child had been approached in the street by a male adult.

She confirmed that police are aware of the incident and asked parents to speak to their children about “this issue”.

“Police are presently investigating circumstances of a reported child approach by an adult male wearing all black, in the Ormeau Road, Sunnyside Street area of Belfast at approximately 4pm on 24/01/19,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“If you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time please contact police on 101 referencing serial number 980 of 24/01/19.”