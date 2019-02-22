Reported 280 years ago (Feb 27 1739): Austrian war ships ready for campaign on Danube

Hamburgh, Feb. 3

Yesterday passed an Express from London in its way to Copenhagen, wherein, it is said, a Project for amicably determining the Difference arisen on Occasion of the Signiory of Steinhorst was contain’d, which, it is hoped, will have the desired Success. Letters however from Copenhagen bring, that they continue to make there, with all Diligence, the necessary Preparations for a Campaign; and it is pretended, that the Court of Denmark persists in the Resolution of not entering into an ulterior Negociation upon this Subject, before the Satisfaction shall be made which it demands, in respect to dislodging the Danish Troops from Steinhorst.

Much of the surviving paper is ripped so that parts of the reports are lost

SWEDEN.

Stockholm, Jan. 23.

It is much taken Notice of, that the Foreign Ministers have not been made acquainted with his Majesty’s having resum’d the Government, tho’ they were inform’d of this Resolution to resign it to the Queen.