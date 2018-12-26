Reported in the Belfast News Letter This Week 280 Years Ago

From the third surviving Belfast News Letter of December 22 1738 (December 23 in the modern calendar). The paper was founded a year earlier, in September 1737 but all the earliest papers are lost:

AD

WHEREAS some malicious ill designing Person, on Thursday and Friday last, spread and published a Scandalous false Report, that JOHN KNOX, of Belfast, Watchmaker, was shut up.

NOW I, the said JOHN KNOX, do promise Half a Guinea Reward to such Person as will discover on Oath the Persons that raised and spread the said false Report.

This is to give Notice,

THAT choice good Pan TYLES are to be sold, at the Granary in Belfast, belonging to GEORGE MACARTNEY, Esq, at a reasonable Price, enquire to Mr Hugh Linn, and know further.

Edinburgh, Nov. 23.

By this Post came down his Majesty’s most gracious Remission to Mr. James Hog, Minister of Caputh, of the Banishment and Infamy pronounced against him by the High Court of Judiciary.