Reported in the News Letter this week 280 years ago

From the second surviving Belfast News Letter of October 6 1738 (October 17 in the modern calendar).

FRANCE Paris, Oct. 1.

They write from Genoa of the 17th of last Month, that a few Days before they had an Alarm of Baron Neuhoff’s Return to Corsica with two Men of War laden with Provisions and warlike Stores, but that Alarm is since vanquished; that they hear that the Malecontents of Corsica still persist in their Resolution to obey the King’s Orders, but that they are very unwilling to deliver up their Arms, lest they should be afterwards abandoned to the Mercy of the Republick, which they look upon with as much Horror as Death itself. [There was a vicious war ongoing in Corsica, then a part of Genoa]

Stray’d or Stolen.

On the 22nd of September last, from off the Farm belonging to John Sloan in Ballinacoy near Stoneyford.

A dark Bay short deep Body’d Mare, about thirteen Hands high, mealy Mouth’d, with two white Heels, a white Ring of Hair about the Root of her Tail, five Years old last May, and a dark Bay Horse Foal at her Foot, with two Stars, a Snip, and a small Part of her under Lip white, his near hind Foot white above the Pasture Joint: The said Mare. and Foal being about the Value of Four Guineas. Whoever discovers the said Mare and Foal, so as they be got shall have sufficient Reward paid, beside reasonable Expences [sic] ,by Mr William Gregg Sen. Merchant in Belfast, or by me the said JOHN SLOAN

SCOTLAND.

Edinburgh, Sept. 18. Last Week a fond Couple, whose Ages, put together, amount to 150, were married in Leith, for the fifth Time each. They have Great Grand Children come to some Age.

Last Wednesday died the Rev. Mr. Joseph Drew, Principal of the University of St. Andrews , and one of the Ministers of the City.

THE Trustees, appointed by Act of Parliament for Repairing the Road from Banbridge to Belfast, are to meet at the Black moor’s Head in Lisburn, on the thirtieth of October Instant, in Order to settle their Accounts, and to prepare Matters for perfecting a Deed of Mortgage of their Revenue, for the Security of the Creditors. The Board have ordered this publick Notice to be given to the several Members, whose Attendance is that Day desired.

Belfast, October 3, 1738

Signed by Order.

CHARLES BRETT, Clerk.

ADVERTISEMENT,

A Concern in the Town of Antrim, lately belonging to Mr. James Crawford, and held by Lease of Lives renewable for Ever, from the Right Honourable the Lord Viscount Massareen, and situated near the Church in Millrow, on which there now stand a Dwelling-House and Malt-House, with a considerable Quantity of very good Oak Timber, Beams, and Boards; containing in Front one hundred and eighty Feet, with a sufficient Deptth for Convenient Gardens: Together with a Field adjacent to the said Town of Antrim, containing about eight Acres of very good Meadow and arable Land. The Interest of the whole Concern to be sold, or the House and Malt-House to be let with the Ground backwards, either intire [sic] or in separate Tenements with convenient Gardens: PROPOSALS may be given in to Mr. Robert Donaldson, Attorney in Belfast, or to Mr. James Boyd, in Antrim.

Dated this 7th September, 1738.