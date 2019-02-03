Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (Feb 3 1739); New Barbados governor; Royal chapel repair; Horse theft Antrim

From the sixth surviving Belfast News Letter, dated January 23 1738. This is the same as Feb 3 1739 in today’s calendar. As you can see in the image, right, parts of the paper have been torn and lost over time.

LONDON, January 13.

We hear that the Hon. Robert Byng, Esq; one of the Commissioners of the Navy, and Brother to the Right Hon. the Lord Torrington, and Member of Parliament for Plymouth, is appointed Governour (sic) of Barbados, in the Room of Sir Orlando Bridgman, Bart. who was appointed to succeed the late Lord Viscount How, deceased: And we are likewise informed, that John Philipson, Esq; Member of Parliament for Shorham in Sussex, and one of the Directors of the South-Sea Company, will be appointed a Commissioner of the Navy in his Room.

[Sir Orlando Bridgman, a Whig politician, was grandson of a Royalist during the Civil War. Sir Orlando had been appointed Governor of Barbados in 1737 but disappeared before sailing out to the Caribbean. He was thought drowned but in fact had staged his death to avoid creditors, and was jailed in 1738, dying behind bars. Robert Byng, who, died the year after this report is the brother of Admiral Byng, executed in 1757 for military reticence]

We hear, that his Majesty will repair and beautify, at his own Expence (sic), the famous Building, call’d King Henry the Seventh’s Chapel at Westminster. [The chapel, at the end of Westminster Abbey, was paid for by the will of King Henry VII, and still exists. His Majesty, above, is George II, who is on the throne from these early News Letters, until 1760, when his grandson, George III, an infant at this time, became king – later ‘losing’ America]

Advertisement,

THAT on the 15th Instant, a little black Mare, with [word missing] small [word unclear], white near hind [word unclear, might be foot], trots well, about eleven Years old, belonging to Robert Woodside, in the Parish of Ballynure, in the County of Antrim, Farmer, was stolen out of his Stable in the Night-time. Any Person, who will discover the Person who stole her, so as he is convicted thereof, shall have Half a Guinea Reward, paid by the said Robert Woodside, or by Mr. Waterhouse [surmane unclear, might be Crilly] of Clementhill, Gent. [Half a guinea is about £120 in 2019 money. Horse theft was a hanging offence. Note the desire to get a conviction, not just the horse back]