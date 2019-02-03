Reported On This Day 280 Years Ago (Feb 3 1739): Seizures taken to Carrick; Belfast port news; Clock maker gets seal; Rich draper dies

From the sixth surviving Belfast News Letter, dated January 23 1738. This is the same as Feb 3 1739 in today’s calendar. As you can see in the image, right, parts of the paper have been torn and lost over time, which explains the uncertainty as to the words at points below:

BELFAST

Friday last, was carried into his Majesty’s Warehouse at Carrickfergus, 110 Anchors of Spirits, a Hogshead of Wine and several Sacks of [word unclear, might be Tobacco] that were seized last Thursday at Sea, stand [word missing] towards Carlingford, from the Isle of Man, [words missing] board a Whirrey belonging to said Island, [words missing] Mercer, Commander of his Majesty’s [word missing] Galley: He was obliged to fire several [words missing] before she would bring [words missing].

PORT NEWS

Since my last arrived the Bonadventure [word missing], Master, from Dublin, with Merchant Goods. Charming Jenny of Workington, Thomas, Master. The Lyon of Ervin, Fulton, Master. The [word partly missing, ends ‘...gret’] and Jane Brown, from Saltcoats, all with [word missing]

LONDON, January 13.

On Tuesday Night several eminent Persons concerned in the Woollen Manufacture met, in order to consider of a proper Application, early in the ensuing Sessions of Parliament, for preventing the running of English and Irish Wool; and for encouraging the Woollen Trade at home.

We hear the South-Sea Company have had an Account of the Detention of their Ships and Effects at the Havanna.

Last Tuesday, his Majesty’s Patent passed the Great Seal, to John Barston of Battersea in the County of Surry, Watch-maker of his new invented instrument (which he calls an Universal Astronomical Quadrant) by which the Altitude of the Sun may be taken to a Minute, without any Shade thereof; and also Observations made in the Night from the Moon or fixed Stars, and the Latitude of the Place be thereby exactly known; to hold the same [word/s missing] Heirs, &c. for the Term of 14 Years.

[Watches emerged in the 1500s and were still rare in the 1700s. Altitude sundials were also an emerging technology in the 18th century. Some missing words in this article have been pieced together by a near identical report in the Gentleman’s Magazine 1739]

On Thursday died at his House in Cheapside, Mr. Rider, an eminent wholesale Linen Draper. He was eldest brother to Dudley Rider, Esq; Attorney-General to his Majesty, and is said to have died very rich.

By Letters from Jamaica, dated in November last, we have an Account that the Spaniards behave with a very high Hand in the West-Indies, and seem to think themselves secure from Resentment; but the daily Expectation of Orders to make Reprisals gave them some Hopes

[Tension between Britain and Spain, most of all in the Caribbean, culminated in the War of Jenkins Ear, later in 1739]