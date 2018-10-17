Reported On This Day 280 years ago in the News Letter

From the second surviving Belfast News Letter of October 6 1738 (October 17 in the modern calendar). The paper was founded a year earlier, in September 1737 but all the earliest papers are lost:

Since my last arrived two British Packets, which brought one French and one Holland Mails, viz.

TURKEY.

Belgrade, September 10.

THE Imperial Army which encamped some Days past, enter’d this Morning the Lines which were made around this City in 1717. We are actually making a Bridge over the Saave, that we may forage in the Country of Syrmisch, where there is great Plenty of it. We are harder at Work than ever on the Fortifications of this Place. A Report is spread that the Grand Vizir is set out for Constantinople by express Orders from the Porte, and upon Advice that there is a great Tumult in that Capital, the Inhabitants of which are up in Arms, under a Pretext of the dearness of Provisions, which is extraordinary, but in fact, as it is thought, in order to demand the Heads of some of the Ministers of the Divan, whose Conduct is not agreeable to the People. We wait impatiently the Confirmation of this News.

[Russia, whose Czarina Anna of Russia was Empress until 1740, had been at war against the Ottomans since 1735. The Austrians, whose leader was His Imperial Majesty Charles VI, ruler of the Holy Roman Empire, covering much of what is now Germany, Italy and Austria, joined in 1737. The Ottoman leader was the emperor, the Grand Seigneur]

FRANCE. Paris Oct 1.

The 26th of last Month Cardinal de Fleury fainted away, and had a looseness all Night which brought him very low, the 28th he received the Eucharist and the Extreme Unction, and was a little better the next Day.

[Aged 85 in 1738, Cardinal de Fleury was effectively French Prime Minister for King Louis XV]

BELFAST PORT NEWS

Since my last arrived the Thistle of Erwin, Reed, Master, thence with Coals. A Sloop from Killough with Barley, Adair, Master.

ADVERT:

To be Lett

The Waste Ground fronting the dead Work of the Long Bridge and the Ground backward of the Buildings on the Hannover Quay; are to be Lett for building upon, for fifty years, from first of November next, on reasonable Terms PROPOSALS will be received by Mr. GEORGE MACARTNEY, Merchant

[This is close to Tedfords, near Ann Street, opposite what would now be Laganside. The Long Bridge was replaced by Queen’s Bridge in 1849]

This is to give Notice,

THAT WILLIAM WOODROW, at the White House near Belfast, Miller, hath landed there a Parcel fo exceeding good Cowend MILLSTONES, who will sell them at reasonable Rates.

Just Publish’d, by the PRINER [sic],

Comprised in one Sheet of fine French Paper, in a regular and concise Method, and will be sold at the same Price of Poor Robin’s: Very propoer to be boud up in Pocket-Books.

THE BELFAST NEW ALMANACK,

For the Year of our Lord, 1739; being the third after the leap Year.