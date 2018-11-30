Republican asked to repay benefits paid while on the rum

A man who was acquitted of involvement in the murder of prisoner officer David Black in 2012 has been asked to repay £1,300 of social security benefits he collected while on the run.

Damien McLaughlin, who has firearms and terrorism related convictions, was arrested in 2012 for the murder but disappeared while on bail in November 2016, being arrested in Donegal some four months later.

In this week’s Andersontown News, his lawyer said McLaughlin had been unable to sign bail due to death threats and that the PSNI had informed the benefits agency that the money was “being used for criminal purposes”.

However the PSNI responded that when it became aware he had breached bail in 2016, as part of their search it contacted “any people or agencies” who might be able to help with locating him.