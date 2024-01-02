Rescue teams are still searching for missing Alan Whiteside who was last seen in pub before Christmas
Police in Antrim are still concerned for the welfare of Alan Whiteside who was last seen in Maddens Bar, Antrim on Sunday 17th of December at approximately 10pm.
A post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says Alan is 33-years-old and from the Antrim area.
Search teams have been combing the area since he was reported missing.
Police are urging anyone with information which could help us to locate Alan to please get in touch on either 101 or 999 quoting serial 1781 if the 19/12/23.