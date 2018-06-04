Research project to look at mother and baby homes

Academics from Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University are leading a new research project examining the history of mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland.

The project has been commissioned by the Department of Health after the NI Executive acknowledged that there was limited knowledge about the operation of such institutions in Northern Ireland.

Professor Sean O’Connell from Queen’s and Dr Leanne McCormick from Ulster University are leading the 12-month project.

The researchers will examine archive records held by the state, churches and relevant voluntary organisations with the primary task of preparing a detailed report on the day-to-day operation and practices within mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries.

The report’s finding will inform future deliberations about a possible public inquiry on the subject.

The research project will also have an oral history element and the research team is appealing for any volunteers who would like to share their story.

“We are encouraging women who experienced life as a resident of a mother and baby home and/or a Magdalene laundry to come forward and share their stories and participate in this important study,” Dr McCormick said.

The research team also want to record interviews with anyone who worked in a mother and baby home or a Magdalene laundry in Northern Ireland, or who gained knowledge of these institutions because of their work.