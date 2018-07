Police are advising of diversions in the Garvagh area as the Fire and Rescue Service deals with a blaze today (Saturday).

PSNI North Coast stated: “NIFRS are dealing with another large gorse fire in the area of Glenullin Road, Garvagh, with heavy smoke drifting towards the area of Lisnascreghog Road.

“Local diversions are being put in place so please avoid the area.

“If you live nearby, please keep your doors and windows closed to help keep your family and pets safe.”