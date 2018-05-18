Residents complain about republican bonfire

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hoping contact can be established with the builders of a controversial republican bonfire in a bid to help address residents’ concerns.

Organisers of the ‘anti-internment’ bonfire in the Longlands area of Newtownabbey have already started to collect material, three months before it is set to be lit.

A number of residents have voiced concerns about alleged anti-social behaviour and illegal dumping associated with the site on council-owned land at the edge of the M2 motorway.

Responding to a query from the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “A number of complaints have been received about the bonfire. The site at Longlands has not signed up to the Bonfire Management Programme.”

Asked if council will be conducting a clean up to address any illegal dumping, the spokesperson added: “Prior to the removal of any materials from a bonfire site, the council would seek to establish local agreement. Elected members and senior officials are seeking to establish contact with the bonfire builders to address the concerns of local residents.”