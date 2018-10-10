Residents escape injury after fireworks set thatched cottages alight

Fires were extinguished in two thatched cottages last night in Kilkeel.

A PSNI spokesman said police received a report of fire on the roofs of two properties in the Greencastle Street area of Kilkeel around 8pm.

A fire engine

Sergeant Macdonald said: “NIFRS and police responded to this incident which was reported to us around 8.10pm. The two properties are thatched cottages and a small fire had been started on each of them. Both were extinguished quickly by firefighters and there was minor damage caused to the thatch."

He added that the two householders, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s, were uninjured.

“A firework, recovered from the scene, has been taken away for further forensic examination," he added.

“In the run up to Hallowe’en, I would urge parents and children to be aware that fireworks can be dangerous when used carelessly. Fireworks are explosives and there is no telling what damage they can cause to either people or property when not handled correctly. If misused, they can cause serious and life-changing injuries. It is also illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence.

“Thankfully, no-one was hurt during this incident in Kilkeel, but nevertheless, the risks are real. Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with information about what happened last night in Greencastle Street, should get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1218 of 9/10/18.

“If you want to see fireworks, please attend an organised event and leave it to the professionals.”