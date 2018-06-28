Residents return to homes as security alert ends

A security alert in Belfast has now ended.

The alert had been ongoing in Madrid Street in east Belfast since 6am.



Inspector Nigel Loughlin said: “Police responded to a report at 6:20am today that a suspicious object had been discovered in the area.



“An operation was immediately put in place to secure the area, and a number of residents were evacuated.



“ATO were tasked to the scene and examined the object, which was found to be an elaborate hoax.



"All residents have been allowed to return to their homes.



“The safety of the community is of paramount importance and we will not take any risks, however, I want to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this operation.



“Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in area in recent days, is asked to contact police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 276 of 28/06/18.



“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."