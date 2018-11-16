Resurfacing to resume on key Carrickfergus route

Resurfacing on Carrick’s Northland road will resume once utility work in the area is finished, the Department for Infrastructure has confirmed.

It was responding to a query from Cllr Andrew Wilson about the key route during a presentation to Mid and East Antrim Council.

The UUP representative stated: “I pressed the Roads officials on the Northland road, Carrickfergus, resurfacing scheme through the Road Recovery Fund, which has been put on hold, but I received assurances on the night that this scheme will progress as normal once Phoenix Gas utility work in the area is completed.”

Addressing councillors last Tuesday, David Porter, Divisional Roads manager, said: “The initial 2018/19 roads capital budget was £75million, and of that, £15million has been set aside for a Roads Recovery Fund. This is being used to address areas of immediate need across the road network, including locations with significant numbers of potholes caused by the cold winter and those roads damaged by the prolonged hot weather in June and July.”

The Community Planning Committee was also updated on seasonal programmes.

Mr Porter said: “This year our routine maintenance programme has included a grass cutting service to ensure all roadside verges and sightlines are cut at least twice in the period April‑October, and a full weed spraying service has also been ongoing during the same period. The Department is planning to deliver a Winter Service, as in recent years. Staff and equipment are ready to be deployed as and when required.”

On the latter, Mr Wilson voiced concern over the budget allocated for 2018/19.

He said: “The Roads Officials advised me that £4.5m has been set aside for winter services, however last year we required around £7m to deal with the unprecedented winter weather. This equates to roughly a £2.5m funding difference, which is concerning if we have yet another harsh winter.”