'Retirement village' plans at site of historic Larne mansion

A public consultation is to be held over plans to develop the site of a derelict mansion outside Larne into 'retirement village' facilities.

Hosted by Manor Architects, the event will take place next week at Cairndhu Golf Club.

It will outline plans to turn the magnificent Victorian dwelling Cairndhu House into a 80-bedroom nursing home.

Also planned for the site are five new-build retirement cottages with access through Carnfunnock Country Park, as well as the development of the surrounding area to provide well-being facilities and living space.

Johann Muldoon, lead architect on the project said: "What we are aiming towards is the restoration of the existing Cairndhu House, which is listed; the reinstatement of the historic gardens, and the retention and restoration of the stable block.

"The well-being facilities we are planning will be related to the aim of delivering a retirement village."

It is understood the project will represent an investment of around £25-£30million.

"We're very excited to now be at the stage where we can share our vision for the site," added Johann.

"We currently have a 12-week consultation period, and the application should be lodged before the end of the year."

Built almost 140 years ago as a summer residence, Cairndhu House has lain abandoned for years and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

The once-grand building located just off the Coast Road was used an a convalescent home until its closure in the 1980s.

In 2015, the grounds were used to film scenes for the sci-fi movie Morgan, produced by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Next week's consultation will provide an opportunity for the public to view initial plans for the development, talk to members of the project team, and provide feedback before a planning application is submitted.

It will be hosted at Cairndhu Golf Club on Wednesday, May 23, between 12-2pm and 5-7pm.