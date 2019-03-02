Retraining veterans for TV jobs such as Game of Thrones

A Royal Irish veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan has welcomed a new scheme which will see veterans retraining for a career behind the scenes with shows such as Game of Thrones.

The scheme is being run by London organisation Screen skills, which trains professionals for the TV and film industry. The opportunities on this occasion are for location managers, whose job it is to secure locations for filming.

Screenskills noted the shortages of location managers and set up the scheme after talking to military organisations.

Kaye Elliott, ScreenSkills Director of High-end TV, said: “ScreenSkills is dedicated to developing talent and crew across the UK. Helping experienced professionals who are looking for a career change to identify how they can use their existing skill set in the screen industry is one way of achieving that. Locations and unit management departments, which are experiencing skills shortages, would really benefit from the skills of ex-Armed Forces professionals so we are really pleased to support this scheme.”

The programme is being supported by Help for Heroes, Walking with the Wounded, The Poppy Factory and Services to Film.

Afghanistan veteran and UUP MLA Andy Allen, said the initiative will be an exciting opportunity for some veterans.

“Throughout their Military career many service personnel acquire skills, experience and attributes that are directly transferable to the civilian employment market,” he said. “It is, therefore, welcome news that more employers are recognising the valuable attributes that those leaving the military can bring to their company.”

Screenskills said military roles such as medics, drivers and cooks use skills that could easily be transferred to the film industry. It also runs a number of other veteran schemes, including training for grips, technicians responsible for supporting cameras.

An initial information evening for would-be location managers will be held at Pinewood Studios in London on 21 March. Twelve veterans will then be selected for a two-day training camp and then six of them will be given a six-week paid work placement on a high-end TV show.

The programme is open to people from right across the UK and there are potential opportunities to work in NI on the back of the Game of Thrones series.

Bursaries are available for transport and accommodation costs. For more details see https://locations.ssvc.com