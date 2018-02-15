REVEALED: The cheapest place to buy a house in Northern Ireland

New figures have revealed the cheapest place to buy a home in Northern Ireland.

According to the latest Land and Property Services report from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, it's in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The average cost of a house in the north west sits at £116,970. But the the price of property in the area is up 8.8% in the last year - that’s the highest in the whole of Northern Ireland.

Overall, prices across Northern Ireland are up 4.3% in the last year - rising to an average of £130,482.

In comparison, meanwhile, in Belfast, across the year as a whole, prices rose by 2.8% to an average of £122,434.

With the average cost of a home sitting at £152,427, Lisburn and Castlereagh remains the most expensive place to buy a house here.