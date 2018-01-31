REVEALED: The NI restaurants and cafes with a one-star food hygiene rating

These Northern Ireland restaurants and cafes have all been given a one-star rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

They were inspected in 2017.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria includes:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

According to the FSA, Roccoco (10-16 Castle Street, Antrim) has been recently inspected and a new rating is to be published soon.

All ratings are based on the most recent inspection.