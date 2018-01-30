REVEALED: The Northern Ireland businesses with a zero-star food hygiene rating

These Northern Ireland businesses have all been rated zero - the lowest possible grading - by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

They were inspected in 2017.

Zero: The Ferry Grill, Portaferry (3 High Street, Ballyphillip, Co Down, BT22 1QT). Last inspection -October 19, 2017.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria includes:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

Zero: Shah Jalal, (2 Balmoral Link, Belfast,BT12 6QB). Last inspection:September 4, 2017. According to the FSA, theShah Jalal has been recently inspected and a new rating is to be published soon.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0-5.

All ratings are based on the most recent inspection.

The businesses are:

Zero: Mace, (336-338 Woodstock Road, BelfastBT6 9DP). Last inspection: June 19, 2017.

