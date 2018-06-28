RHI inquiry: DUP interference in reining in costs was unprecedented, says official

One of Stormont’s most senior civil servants has said that some of the behaviour of senior DUP figures during attempts to rein in and then close the RHI scheme was unprecedented in his experience.

Chris Stewart, who was deputy secretary in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), said that as the green energy subsidy was running out of control in mid-2015 there was clear “resistance” from figures in the DUP to attempts to make the scheme less lucrative.

He told the public inquiry into the cash for ash scandal that the resistance – leading to several months in which hundreds of people piled into the 20-year uncapped subsidy – was communicated to him via Timothy Cairns, the then special adviser (Spad) to the department’s DUP minister, Jonathan Bell.

However, in comments which echo those of other senior civil servants, Mr Stewart said that his understanding was that Mr Cairns was the conduit for resistance emanating from outside the department, rather than the source of it.

“I got the impression that the suggestions that were coming back were ... as a result of party considerations.”

The inquiry has already uncovered that Arlene Foster’s Spad, Andrew Crawford, was advising Mr Cairns in the background, saying that he did not see a problem with the scheme overspending because he believed it was being funded from London.

Mr Stewart was also asked about a last-minute request from Mrs Foster that cost controls be delayed after she was lobbied by a boiler installer in her Fermanagh constituency.

He said that his clear recollection of the conversation – which was relayed by Mr Cairns to the permanent secretary, Andrew McCormick – was that “not enough businesses in Fermanagh have been able to apply to the scheme”.

Mr Cairns has said that he does not believe that phrase was used, but Mr Stewart said he recalled it because “it was a rather unusual phrase to use” and a “not very subtle clue as to where the inquiry had come from ... Mrs Foster”. He said the “unusual” request “so late in the day” was “unwelcome”.

Mr Stewart later said that when it came to closing the scheme entirely in February 2016, more obvious outside DUP influence manifested itself.

A ministerial submission which Mr Bell had approved by “clearing” was “uncleared” 20 minutes later by figures outside the department.

In an email to Mr Stewart, Mr Cairns said that the ministerial submissions “are in the hands of DUP party officers and will be dealt with by them”.

The Spad said: “Minister cleared and the subs were then pulled to DUP party officers on Friday afternoon.”

Mr Cairns, whose boss the minister was legally responsible for taking the decision, then added: I have no idea if they will approve or not”, a phrase which Mr Stewart said concerned him.

The civil servant said that he took the phrase “party officers” to be a reference to DUP Spads because “a literal interpretation of ‘party officers’ didn’t seem to me to make any sense”.

The veteran official said that he could never remember such a situation developing at any other point in his career and was “utterly puzzled” by what was going on.

Last week another senior official said he thought there were “very disturbing reasons” for what had gone on in that period, with the DUP intent to “allow people to make applications before closure”.

In February 2016, Mr Stewart received a request from Mr Cairns to see if it would be possible to contact the Assembly to “bypass the whole process” via some emergency procedure “to enable this to be stopped ASAP”.

Mr Stewart agreed with barrister David Scoffield QC that the Spad appeared to be “approaching panic” at that point and he thought the suggestion was “bizarre – I interpreted it as going further than merely bypassing the [Assembly] committee; it seemed to be an invitation to bypass the entire legislative process”.