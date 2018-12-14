RHI Inquiry: Ofgem witness largely stands over Paisley evidence

A witness to the RHI Inquiry who was accused by Ian Paisley of lying under oath stands by much of her evidence – but accepts that she got the date of a phone call mixed up, the inquiry has been told.

In March, senior Ofgem official Teri Clifton recalled how she had been phoned about an application and pressurised to accept it, even though there was evidence that it had not been processed due to an error by Action Renewables, a body paid by the application to complete the relevant paperwork, ahead of a cut in tariffs.

Counsel for the inquiry Joseph Aiken speaking yesterday

In what was described as an “intimidating” situation, Ms Clifton said that she was told that Mr Paisley, the applicant’s MP, was on the call.

Several days later, Mr Paisley used Parliamentary privilege to demand that Sir Patrick Coghlin apologise to him for “putting words in the mouth of a witness” and went on to furiously allege that Ms Clifton “lied” about him in her evidence.

Yesterday the inquiry was told that Ms Clifton accepts that the phone call took place several months later than she told the inquiry.

However, counsel for the inquiry Joseph Aiken said that “Ms Clifton essentially stands by her account as to the nature of the calls he received, who was said – as opposed to who was – to be on the other end of it and her reaction to it.

“She clearly cannot say that Ian Paisley Jr was on the call – only that as far as she is concerned she was told that he was.”

He said that a note by Action Renewables the following day indicates that Mr Paisley was not on the call and the applicants, who were on the call, say that Mr Paisley was not present.

He said: “Ultimately, the matter is of limited relevance to the inquiry” but was “one of a multitude of issues” before it.

Referring to Mr Paisley’s accusation of “lying”, Mr Aiken said: “It will be a matter for the inquiry panel, but you may consider that the material that I’m laying out before you today may suggest that an allegation of lying against the official who gave the evidence to you was unjustified in the circumstances.”