RHI scheme should be shut down completely, says Sinn Fein MLA

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme is a shambolic waste of taxpayers’ money and should be shut down completely, Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy has said.

The controversial scheme, which was previously promoted by DUP ministers and officials in a Sinn Fein minister’s department, has been embroiled in scandal since 2016.

Speaking in advance of an expected announcement on the future of the non-domestic RHI scheme following a consultation carried out by the Department of the Economy, Mr Murphy commented: “Even with reduced tariffs, the RHI scheme is comprehensively and irretrievably flawed and spending more public money on it is unjustifiable. It should be shut down completely and investment redirected towards building our renewable energy capacity to reduce carbon emissions and tackle climate change.”

Responding, Andrew Trimble, chair of the Renewable Heat Association – the organisation that represents the majority of non-domestic RHI claimants – said it would be “inappropriate to comment in detail about these matters” due to ongoing legal proceedings and the fact that the RHI Public Inquiry has yet to issue its report.