RHI: Spad Brimstone returns to give evidence

Former DUP special adviser (spad) Stephen Brimstone has returned to Stormont for his second day giving evidence to a public inquiry into a botched green energy scheme.

The RHI inquiry is probing why costs for Northern Ireland’s Renewable Heat Incentive scheme spiralled. The RHI scheme was aimed at encouraging the use of green energy.

The RHI inquiry is also looking into allegations that some DUP spads attempted to delay the introduction of cost control measures in 2015.

Mr Brimstone served as a spad to DUP ministers in several Northern Ireland governments departments from 2008 to 2015. He successfully applied to the RHI scheme in 2015.

The inquiry heard that in May 2016 the government regulator for gas and electricity markets (Ofgem) received an anonymous complaint about Mr Brimstone’s RHI installation.

It claimed it was fraudulent because it was under the non-domestic section of the scheme, but should have been under the less lucrative domestic section.

Ofgem suspended Mr Brimstone’s payments under the scheme and carried out an audit of his installation.

A query was raised, but Ofgem eventually found no compliance issues and restored Mr Brimstone’s payments