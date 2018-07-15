Right and left face off at Belfast rally

A crowd of hundreds of people gathered at City Hall on Saturday for a right-wing “UK Freedom Rally” and a counter protest, less than 24 hours after a similar demonstration against Donald Trump’s UK visit.

Around 150 individuals from various right-wing groups faced-off against 300 counter-protestors – whom independent right-wing councillor Jolene Bunting labelled the “far-left”.

There was a heavy police presence around Royal Avenue and City Hall as things got underway around 2.30pm, with a barricade and 50ft buffer separating the opposing crowds.

Just under a year ago councillor Bunting had been among the figures at a Britain First rally at City Hall, applaudung the group’s leader Paul Golding, who denounced Muslim immigration, warned of coming “bloodshed” and “civil war”, and said that “politicians are deliberately replacing us in our own country – it’s an act of genocide”.

As councillor Bunting and the right-wing protesters marched from Sandy Row to City Hall during Saturday’s rally, a crowd of just over a dozen activists arrived from the IRSP – a republican group connected to the INLA – before being told to move on by the PSNI.

Instead they set up a few yards behind the right-wing crowd, with police officers and around a dozen Land Rovers stationed in the immediate area.

By 3.30pm, speeches on each side were well underway, with various right-wing figures from across the UK and Ireland speaking, while simultaneous speeches were delivered by People before Profit, Worker’s Party and Alliance representatives, among others.

Irish language group Cumann Ui Cheirigh were also in attendance on the left-wing side, which chanted “immigrants welcome” and “Muslims in, fascists out” as Jolene Bunting spoke of the “fake news” media.

People before Profit councillor Matt Collins said he was glad to see the crowd on his side of the barricade was much larger than the demonstrations across the barricade, as was the case at previous rallies in recent weeks.

“Just look around, people in this city has a proud tradition fighting fascism and, as the crowd shows, it’s not what Belfast’s people want,” he added.

Alliance councillor David Armitage said “dangerous ideologies” need to be “challenged” when they appear.

It was a relatively peaceful day at City Hall, with a few right-wing protesters being escorted away from the protests by police for minor incidents of disorder.