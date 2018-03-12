Drivers have been urged to “exercise caution” amid a risk of frost and fog in some areas.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson, earlier this morning, said: “Salting of scheduled roads considered to be at risk of frost was undertaken overnight.”
The spokesperson added: “More extensive cloud is spreading across Northern Ireland and road surface temperatures are now forecast to rise through the rest of the night. There are reports of fog in some areas. Road users should exercise caution when travelling this morning.”
Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI reports that in the Greater Belfast traffic is busy on the following routes:
M1 from Blaris Junction 8 towards Ballyskeagh
Leaving the M1 at Broadway
M2 from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Nelson Street
A12 Westlink from Broadway towards the M2 and M3
Leaving the A12 Westlink at Broadway towards Donegal Road and the City Hospital
A1 towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout
A2 Sydenham Bypass from Tillysburn to Dee Street
A2 Shore Rd from Jordanstown towards Whiteabbey and Rush Park
A8 (m) towards Junction 4 Sandyknowes Roundabout
Grosvenor Road into the City Centre
Malone Road into Belfast City Centre
Lisburn Road into Belfast City Centre