Drivers have been urged to “exercise caution” amid a risk of frost and fog in some areas.

A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson, earlier this morning, said: “Salting of scheduled roads considered to be at risk of frost was undertaken overnight.”

The spokesperson added: “More extensive cloud is spreading across Northern Ireland and road surface temperatures are now forecast to rise through the rest of the night. There are reports of fog in some areas. Road users should exercise caution when travelling this morning.”

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI reports that in the Greater Belfast traffic is busy on the following routes:

M1 from Blaris Junction 8 towards Ballyskeagh

Leaving the M1 at Broadway

M2 from Junction 4 Sandyknowes to Nelson Street

A12 Westlink from Broadway towards the M2 and M3

Leaving the A12 Westlink at Broadway towards Donegal Road and the City Hospital

A1 towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout

A2 Sydenham Bypass from Tillysburn to Dee Street

A2 Shore Rd from Jordanstown towards Whiteabbey and Rush Park

A8 (m) towards Junction 4 Sandyknowes Roundabout

Grosvenor Road into the City Centre

Malone Road into Belfast City Centre

Lisburn Road into Belfast City Centre