A busy road leading into Belfast is down to one lane following a three-vehicle crash, the PSNI has said.

The collision happened on the Bangor to Belfast road this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “One citybound lane of the Bangor to Belfast road is blocked at Ballyrobert, following a three vehicle road traffic collision in the area this morning.”

The spokesperson added: “Drivers are asked to slow down and take care in the area.”