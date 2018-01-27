Road closed after collision involving police car

A police car has been involved in a two-vehicle collision in south Belfast.

Motorists have been warned that the Saintfield Road is closed at the junction with Church Road as a result of the incident, which happened this morning (Saturday).

Diversions are in place following the two-car collision. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police say that diversions have been put in place.

The crash - at the Knock dual-carriageway close to Forestside shopping centre - involved a marked police car and a white Hyundai vehicle. It is understood that one of the vehicles burst into flames as a result of the incident.

Emergency servides were called to the scene and motorists were urged to avoid the area.