Road closed after two-vehicle crash

A road in Co Antrim has been closed due to a serious crash, police have said.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Gracehill Road in Armoy.

A police spokesperson said: “Gracehill Road, Armoy is closed due to a serious two vehicle road traffic collision. Motorists are asked to seek other routes. Diversions at Ballykenver Road/Bregagh Road junction and Gracehill Road/Clontyfinnian Road junction.”

The spokesperson said it is believed the road will be “closed for some time”.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said teh crash was reported at 7.10pm. A rapid response paramedic and two A&E crews were sent to the scene, where two patients received treatment.