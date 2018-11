A road in County Antrim has been closed in both directions following a serious accident on Sunday morning.

Police said the Glenshesk Road in Ballycastle has been closed following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place at junction of Glenshesk Road and Drumavoley Road and junction Glenshesk Road and Churchfield Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek and alternative route for their journey.