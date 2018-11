A road in the Donaghadee area has been closed after a road traffic collision.

A post on TrafficwatchNI says that PSNI advise road users that the Killaughey Road, Ballyhay, (near Four Road Ends) is CLOSED in both directions, due to a road traffic collision".

"PSNI advise diversions are on the Upper Gransha Road and at the Ballyblack Road East," it adds.