Road closed: NI Ambulance vehicle involved in crash with lorry - Air Ambulance tasked to scene

Emergency services have been tasked to the scene of a crash involving a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service vehicle and a lorry in County Down this afternoon.

Police said the road traffic collision happened within the vicinity of Mount Stewart Estate on Portaferry Road, Newtownards.

Portaferry Road

The incident has left the road impassable.

Mortorists are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route if possible.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said at 14:35 this afternoon it received reports that a NIAS Patient Care vehicle was involved in a collision with a lorry.

In a statement, the NIAS said: "One patient was on board the vehicle with two members of NIAS crew.

"One rapid response paramedic, one paramedic officer and three emergency ambulance crews were dispatched to the incident. The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the scene.

£Following assessment and treatment at the scene, the crew, their patient and the lorry driver involved in the incident have all been taken to the Ulster Hospital at Dundonald with non-life-threatening injuries."

There are no further details at this time.