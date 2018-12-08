Road closures as police probe device ‘left’ at Old Golf Course Rd.

Police are this morning (Saturday) investigating a report that a device has been left in the vicinity of the Old Golf Course Road in west Belfast.

Chief Inspector Helen Garrett said: “As a result of this information, we will be conducting a search operation in the area today to establish the location of this item. This will involve the closure of a number of roads in the area including the Old Golf Course Road and Creightons Road. Diversions will be in place and we would ask the public to follow the diversions.

“I understand these road closures will cause significant disruption in the area, especially in the run-up to Christmas, however, the safety of the community is of paramount importance and we will not take any risks.

“As we work to keep people safe, I would re-emphasise to the local community and people travelling through the area they should be mindful of their own personal safety.

“If anyone comes across anything suspicious, they should contact police immediately on 101.

“Anyone with information about this incident, or who saw any suspicious activity in area in recent days, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 838 of 07/12/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.