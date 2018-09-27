Road collision may cause long delays in rush hour

A single vehicle road traffic collision has taken place in Belfast in the city bound direction at the Nelson Street off-slip.

A car has spun around and is facing the wrong direction. Trafficwatch NI says drivers should approach with care and that the incident has the potential to cause long delays during rush hour.

The PSNI has also advised that the Beresford Road in Coleraine is closed from its junction with Longcommons and Beresford Court due to a fire at a block of flats in Beresford Court. Motorists should avoid the area.