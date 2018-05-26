Road crash victim named

The man who died in a one vehicle collision on the Annesborough Road in Lurgan early this morning (Saturday, May 26) has been named.

He was 34-year-old Michael Ginesi from the Lurgan area.

Constable O’Hara from PSNI Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 218 26/05/18.

Mr Ginesi died after the car he was driving struck a tree in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 26).

Inspector Jonny Francey said: “It’s believed the man was the driver of a car which struck a tree on the Annesborough Road at around 2.30am this morning, Saturday 26 May. He was pronounced dead at the scene.