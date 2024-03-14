Road currently blocked as emergency services attend two vehicle road traffic collision
Motorists are advised that the Kilbroney Road, Rostrevor, is currently blocked as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attend a two vehicle road traffic collision.
The PSNI in a statement ask motorists to take an alternative route if possible.