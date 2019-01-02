Road deaths looked at by category of user

The number of motorcycle users killed in 2018 was seven, according to figures from the PSNI.

In 2017 the figure was nine, while in 2016 and 2015 four motorcyclists were killed on the roads each year.

Pat Martin chair of Road Safe NI

Motorcycle road deaths:

• 2018 - 7

• 2017 - 9

• 2016 - 4

• 2015 - 4

• 2014 -13

• 2013 - 10

• 2012 - 4

• 2011 - 6

• 2010 - 8

• 2009 - 16

• 2008 - 15

The PSNI’s figures show that overall in 2018 there were 55 deaths on roads in Northern Ireland as a result of road traffic collisions.

This compares to 63 in 2017 and 68 in 2016.

Road deaths by category:

• Pedestrian - 16

• Driver - 23

• Passenger - 8

• Pedal Cyclist - 1

• Motorcyclist - 7

There were three child (under 16) fatalities recorded in 2018, one less than in 2017 and 2016.

A total of 14,966 people have died on NI roads since records began in 1931.