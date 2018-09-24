Road re-opens after ‘serious’ crash

A road between Newtownbreda and Lisburn that had been closed in both directions following a serious crash has now re-opened, the PSNI has said.

The Hillhall Road had been closed for some time between Ballycoan Road and Ballylesson following the crash, but has since re-opened.

Editorial image.

The crash, reported to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at 2.12pm, involved a motorcycle and a car.

The ambulance servuce dispatched two rapid response paramedics, an Ambulance and Emergency crew and a doctor to the incident.

One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment.