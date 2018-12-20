Road remains closed as one person rushed to hospital

Police have confirmed one person has been taken to hospital after a ‘serious’ two-vehicle crash in Portadown this morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Northway.

The road remains closed at the turnoff at the junction with Seagoe Road and drivers are asked to please seek alternative routes.

The Air Ambulance had been called to the crash earlier this morning.

Drivers described the Northway as a ‘car park’.

Inspector Quinn said: “The collision occurred this morning between a van and a maroon Lexus, one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was travelling on Northway, Portadown between 8.00 am and 8.30 am this morning to contact police on 101 quoting 276 of 20/12/18.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said he had been speaking to senior police officer who had described it as a very serious crash and the road could be closed for most of the day.