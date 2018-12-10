Road remains closed as policing operation continues

Upper Dunmurry Lane, Belfast remains closed to traffic as a security alert in the area continues.

Police closed off the busy road yesterday after receiving information that a possible explosive device had been left in the area.

Police are carrying out an operation at Upper Dunmurry Lane.

A primary school has been forced to shut and a number of residents have had to leave their homes while the police operation continues.

According to the PSNI, Upper Dunmurry Lane remains closed, with diversions in place at Corrina Park and the roundabout at the junction of Creightons Road/Old Golf Course Road and the junction at Cherry Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.