Road reopens after pedestrian died in incident at Lurgan railway

A road in Lurgan has reopened after a pedestrian died in an incident at Lurgan train station last night.

Police thanked the public for their patience as "crews dealt with a very difficult situation".

Incident

" The road is now open at William St and rail services are running as scheduled," said a PSNI spokesperson

The NI Ambulance Service said it responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train and a crew was sent to the scene.

NI Fire and Rescue were also in attendance. in Lurgan.

Sinn Fein MLA John O'Dowd described it as a tragedy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased and the railway staff who were caught up in last nght's incident."