Road reopens after Portadown crash

Following a serious road crash this morning the Northway has reopened to traffic.

One person was taken to hospital after the two vehicle collision near Seagoe Road.

Road Closed

An air amulance was called to the scene of the crash which happened during morning rush hour.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

Drivers described the Northway this morning as a ‘car park’.

Inspector Quinn said: “The collision occurred this morning between a van and a maroon Lexus, one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was travelling on Northway, Portadown between 8.00 am and 8.30 am this morning to contact police on 101 quoting 276 of 20/12/18.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said he had been speaking to senior police officer who had described it as a very serious crash.