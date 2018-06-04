Road show on government consultation on dealing with past

Terror victims have been invited to attend a series of road shows across Northern Ireland in order to help them understand and engage with government proposals on how to deal with the past.

The proposals from the Stormont House Agreement are to create various legacy bodies to deal with the past:

• An Historical Investigations Unit to investigate crimes;

• An Independent Commission on Information Retrieval which will look for information if requested by families;

• An oral history archive to record memories and stories;

• An implementation and reconciliation group.

There have reportedly been divisions at Cabinet level over the decision to exclude proposals to prevent the prosecution of military veterans.

Last week Police Federation of Northern Ireland chairman Mark Lindsay said that giving terrorists or police an amnesty from prosecution in Northern Ireland would be “a disrespectful and a shameful act of betrayal” as it would link the names of murdered police officers with those of terrorists.

Prime Minister Theresa May recently said the current system for dealing with the past was “patently unfair” as it focuses unduly on military veterans at the expense of terrorists.

Innocent Victims United (IVU), which has 11,500 members across 24 victims’ groups, has organised eight information events for the public to consider the issues.

Kenny Donaldson, IVU spokesman and director of services at the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said: “We have campaigned for effective legacy structures to be implemented for many years which would respond to the needs of innocent victims, survivors of terrorism and other Troubles-related criminal violence.

“IVU is determined that the constituency of victims/survivors whom we serve will be represented over this consultation period and beyond.

“It is essential that you make your voice heard at this time.”

The dates and venues for the meetings are as follows, all beginning at 6.30pm:

• June 18: Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen;

• June 21: Magherabuoy Hotel, Portrush;

• June 25: Cohannon Inn, near Dungannon;

• June 27: Decorum NI Bangor;

• July 3: Farmleigh House, Dublin;

• July 9: Leeds Town Hall;

• July 10: Warrington Peace Centre;

• July 11: Portcullis House, London.

At some events Northern Ireland Office officials will explain the proposals while representatives from the Irish government will be present at the Dublin event. After officials leave IVU will then present its views on the proposals. Those wishing to attend are asked to confirm their place on 028 677 23884 or with their SEFF case worker.

The consultation closes on September 10; www.gov.uk/government/consultations/addressing-the-legacy-of-northern-irelands-past