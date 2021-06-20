Road to popular beauty spot closed following serious incident
The Blackstaff Road near Clough has been closed in both directions following a serious single vehicle collision, police said.
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 10:27 am
The road is well-known as the route to Tyrella Beach from the Co Down village.
“Local diversions are in place. There are no further details at present.”