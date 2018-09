A road between Newtownbreda and Lisburn has been closed in both directions following a serious crash, the PSNI has said.

The Hillhall Road has been closed between Ballycoan Road and Ballylesson following the crash, and police are warning it could remain closed for some time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to serious RTC (road traffic collision), between Ballycoan Road and Ballylesson Road in both directions. May be closed for some time. Please use alternative route.”