Road traffic collision victim, 80, is laid to rest

The funeral of Co Down pensioner Jean Osborne, who died after being struck by a car near her Killyleagh home last week, took place earlier today.

Mrs Osborne, 80, passed away in hospital on Friday – three days after she was hit by a car in the Plantation Street area of the village.

Mourners gathered for her funeral service at Second Killyleagh Presbyterian Church, following which she was laid to rest in First Killyleagh Presbyterian churchyard.

A family notice described Mrs Osborne as a “dearly beloved wife, a much loved mother and a loving grandmother and great grandmother.”

It added that she “will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and friends.”

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Osborne’s granddaughter Helen thanked all those who had offered prayers and expressed well wishes for her granny following the accident.

She stressed that the family are “not holding any blame against anyone”, adding: “Can I ask for your thoughts and prayers of peace to be with the other person who was involved in the accident as this can’t be an easy time for them or their family either. This was simply an accident and could happen to any single one of us.”

Helen Osborne described the tragedy as “a freak accident” that had come as “a major shock to the whole family” and the local community.

Police officers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Mrs Osborne’s death and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.