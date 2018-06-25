Road tragedy victim (55) named

Police have released the name of the man who died following a road traffic collision in Larne yesterday (Sunday).

He was 55-year-old Trevor Black from the Portadown area.

Inspector Colin Ash said: “The collision involving a white Yamaha XT motorcycle and a black Jeep Renegade occurred on the Coast Road at approximately 11am.

“The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Jeep Renegade, aged in his 60s, sustained injuries to his arm and was treated at the scene.

“A third male - the rider of a black Kawasaki ZX motorcycle aged in his 50s – who was travelling with the deceased and a number of other motorcyclists sustained a leg injury, which is not believed to be life threatening at this time. He remains in hospital.”

Inspector Ash went on to appeal to anyone who was on the Coast Road yesterday around 11am and witnessed the collision to contact police.

He added: “I am also appealing to drivers who were travelling on the Coast Road and have dash cams fitted to their vehicles to check their footage.

“Anyone with any information that could assist our investigation is asked to call police in Larne or the Collision Investigation Unit on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 674 of 24/06/18.”