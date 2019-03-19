Road victim Orangeman Robbie Miller a ‘real countryman’

A great-grandfather who died after he was hit by a car on Thursday was described as a “real countryman” in a touching tribute ahead of his funeral today.

Robert Henry Miller, 85, died after being hit by a silver Citroen on Thursday evening in the Crescent Link area of Londonderry’s Waterside.

A keen fisherman, a much-loved family man, Orangeman and a well-respected former bus driver, Mr Miller will be laid to rest later today.

He had celebrated his 61-year wedding anniversary just days before the tragic collision.

Originally from the Ardground area a few miles outside Claudy, Mr Miller lived in the Kilfennan area of the Waterside in Londonderry.

Stanley McComb, secretary of Kildoag LOL 1164, had known Mr Miller for most of his life.

“He was better known as Robbie,” Mr McComb told the News Letter. “He joined Kildoag Lodge on the eighth of July, 1958. He recently got his 60-year certificate. He was also presented with an Orange watch the same night, and I’m led to believe he was that delighted with it he only wore it at weekends!”

Mr McComb continued: “I’ve known him for a long time. He lived beside me in a place called Ardground, about a mile from the Orange hall in Kildoag. That must be nearly 70 years ago now – we were only very young then.

“Robbie was a bus driver, when it was still the Ulster Transport Authority and then when it changed over to Ulsterbus. He was a city driver, in the town, and he would have been well known.

“People liked and respected him. He was one of those people who didn’t have enemies.

“When he retired from driving the bus he got a job at the depot in Pennyburn, on the gates.

“He was also a member of the Royal Black Perceptory Donemana.

“He was a real countryman, he could have talked to anyone. He was into the fishing too, with the Faughan Anglers.

“Even though he was 85 years of age he was still very active.”

Mr McComb added: “On behalf of Kildoag Lodge I would offer our support to the family in any way.”

His funeral will be held at 1.30pm in Waterside Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady.