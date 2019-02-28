Roads closed after ‘serious’ one vehicle collision

Two roads have been closed after a ‘serious’ one vehicle collision this morning.

The collision happened Ballymacombs Road, in Portglenone in Co Antrim.

Police Inspector Alison Johnstone said: “We received the report of the one-vehicle collision, involving a Hyundai i30, at 6.35am.

“A man has been taken to hospital for injuries described as serious.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 169 of 28/02/19.”

They added that the Ballymacombs Road remains closed, between its junctions with Ballynease Road and Mullaghnamoyagh Road.

Road closed

Motorists are asked to see an alternative route.