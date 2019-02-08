Roads closed as Storm Erik downs trees

A busy road in Belfast is blocked in both directions by trees downed by Storm Erik.

The PSNI said, in a tweet: “The Milltown Road, Belfast is blocked in both directions near the junction with Belvoir Road following a tree having fallen in the area.

Downed trees on the Milltown Road, Belfast

“Motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

The trees came down almost on top of a hatchback car. One motorist was observed walking away from the area unhurt.

Earlier, the Movilla Road in Newtownards had been closed due to a traffic collision.

Live electricity wires were on the road and Northern Ireland Electric (NIE) had been tasked to the scene.

Downed trees on the Milltown Road, Belfast

The road had been closed at Four Road Ends for traffic coming from Millisle/Donaghadee direction.

However, PSNI Ards and North Down have confirmed within the past hour that the road has now re-opened.

In a Tweet, the PSNI said: “Thanks to NIE for quick action.”

A weather warning issued by the Met Office for wind remains in place until 3pm tomorrow.

Downed trees on the Milltown Road, Belfast

Winds in the region of 60mph are expected.

In Londonderry, the Foyle Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles on Friday morning.

The Rathlin ferry service has been cancelled because of the weather.